Giants fans ticked at Thaddeus Moss over cut block

August 21, 2022
by Larry Brown

Thad Moss dives at Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants fans were ticked off at Thaddeus Moss for executing a cut block that led Kayvon Thibodeaux to leave Sunday’s preseason game.

Thibodeaux left his Giants’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals after being hit in the right knee on a cut block by Moss.

Though someone diving at another player’s knees looks bad, such a play occurring inside the tackles is legal and very typical of tight ends to execute. Even Giants head coach Brian Daboll defended the play and said they do it too.

That didn’t stop Giants fans from wanting to take the torches to Moss.

Though Thibodeaux exited the game, the No. 5 overall insisted after the contest that he was fine.

That won’t matter to Giants fans, who remain ticked off at the Bengals tight end.

Thaddeus, who is the son of Randy Moss, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but has not played in an NFL game yet.

