Giants fans ticked at Thaddeus Moss over cut block

New York Giants fans were ticked off at Thaddeus Moss for executing a cut block that led Kayvon Thibodeaux to leave Sunday’s preseason game.

Thibodeaux left his Giants’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals after being hit in the right knee on a cut block by Moss.

Though someone diving at another player’s knees looks bad, such a play occurring inside the tackles is legal and very typical of tight ends to execute. Even Giants head coach Brian Daboll defended the play and said they do it too.

Brian Daboll on the block by Thaddeus Moss vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux: That’s the rules. They allow it. We do it as well. Gotta do a good job playing it. It’s tough luck. Whatever the rules are those are the rules.” — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 22, 2022

That didn’t stop Giants fans from wanting to take the torches to Moss.

Thaddeus Moss WANTED for the hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux 😤 #NYG #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/aN1mbl77EO — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) August 22, 2022

when i find thaddeus moss pic.twitter.com/nzByZao2Ct — • (@JoeSchoenMVP) August 22, 2022

Thaddeus Moss has moved up to number 1 on the injury wishlist, folks — . (@EvanNeaI) August 22, 2022

Though Thibodeaux exited the game, the No. 5 overall insisted after the contest that he was fine.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: “I’m good. … We’re good. Good news.” Would be collective sigh of relief for Giants. pic.twitter.com/1824Ia7FFK — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2022

That won’t matter to Giants fans, who remain ticked off at the Bengals tight end.

Thaddeus, who is the son of Randy Moss, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but has not played in an NFL game yet.