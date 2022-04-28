Did Giants leak Daniel Jones news for draft purposes?

The New York Giants may have had some strategic timing with their Daniel Jones news.

News leaked on Thursday morning that the Giants would not be exercising their 5th-year contract option for Jones. Teams have until May 3 to make decisions on 5th-year contract options for players on rookie deals.

So why did the Giants leak the news the day of the draft?

Perhaps the Giants wanted some teams to think they were considering taking a quarterback in the first round. The team picks at Nos. 5 and 7 in the first round. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah reported on NFL Network before the draft that the Giants were locked in an offensive lineman.

Maybe they wanted teams thinking they are drafting a QB so those teams could trade in front of them and take their QBs, which would help ensure the Giants’ desired offensive line target reaches them.

Quarterback or not, having two picks in the top 7 should give the Giants excellent chances to land a pair of big impact players.