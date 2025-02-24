Giants legend’s Super Bowl ring sells for record-breaking sum

New York Giants icon Plaxico Burress’ Super Bowl ring from the 2007 season was sold at an auction this weekend.

Burress’ ring went for an astounding $280,600 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas. The final sale price is reportedly the highest ever paid for a player’s Super Bowl ring. The previous record sale was Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl 25 ring, which sold for about $50,000 less.

The only Super Bowl ring to surpass the aforementioned price tag was Baltimore Colts head coach Don McCafferty’s Super Bowl 5 ring which sold for $300,000 in 2022.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

BREAKING: Plaxico Burress' Giants Super Bowl ring has just sold for $280,600 at @HeritageAuction.



It is the highest ever paid for a Super Bowl player ring, beating out Lawrence Taylor's Giants ring from Super Bowl XXV ($230K). pic.twitter.com/VZeFb8pVJt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 23, 2025

The Giants ring was reportedly put up for auction by an anonymous seller. It came with an authentication letter signed by Burress stating that the ring was legitimate and that no other copies of it were ever made. The letter dated November 2024 suggested that Burress had sold it to the anonymous seller a few months before the auction.

“I received this actual ring as a member of the New York Giants who won Super Bowl XLII held February 3, 2008 against the New England Patriots in Phoenix, AZ. I further certify this ring is the one and only ring and that no duplicate copies were produced,” the letter stated, per Christian Arnold of the New York Post.

The former Giants wide receiver famously caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Eli Manning that sealed New York’s 17-14 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. The TD catch also ended the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season.

Burress has faced some financial troubles since he retired from the NFL in 2013.