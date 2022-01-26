Giants owner shares why team will not pursue Deshaun Watson

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a spark in order to snap their recent streak of losing seasons, but that spark will not come in the form of a blockbuster trade for a quarterback. Team owner John Mara has made that clear.

Mara spoke highly of Daniel Jones on Wednesday. He was asked if the Giants have considered pursuing Deshaun Watson this offseason, and he immediately shot down the idea. He cited New York’s salary cap situation and the sexual assault allegations against the Houston Texans star.

John Mara asked bluntly about Deshaun Watson: “We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson.” The allegations, salary cap and all that exists with the situation is “not the right fit” for the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 26, 2022

Mara also emphasized that the Giants have not given up on Jones. He admitted the team has done barely anything to put Jones in a position to succeed since trading up to draft him in 2019.

John Mara on Giants QB Daniel Jones: “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here. … We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 26, 2022

It’s hard to argue with that. The Giants have already gone through two head coaches since drafting Jones. The former Duke star will have to play for his third coach in four years next season and likely learn a new system. New York’s offensive line has also been an issue for several seasons now.

Jones was shut down over the final six games of the season this year due to a neck injury. He struggled in 2020 with just 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But, again, the team around him has been terrible.

The Giants are said to have one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL at the top of their head coaching candidate list. You can understand why they’d want to give Jones another chance, especially if they make a hire like that.

Photo: Aug 17, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a game against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports