Favorite emerges for Giants head coach job?

The New York Giants are in the process of searching for a new general manager and head coach, and it sounds like a legitimate possibility that they could take both from the same organization.

Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is one of the finalists for the Giants GM job. The Giants announced on Tuesday that they had completed a second interview with Schoen. If Schoen does get the job, he may have one specific head coaching candidate at the top of his list.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has already interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, he is “very high” on Schoen’s list and would likely be the favorite to be named New York’s next head coach if Schoen gets the GM job.

Daboll has been the OC in Buffalo since 2018. He has been credited with helping to develop Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He would make sense as a candidate for the Giants, who want to do the same with former first-round pick Daniel Jones.

This isn’t the first time we have heard Daboll connected to an NFL head coaching job. He has also interviewed for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears jobs.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports