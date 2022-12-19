 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders

December 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Darnay Holmes drapes Curtis Samuel

The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end.

The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw a penalty flag and called Washington for illegal formation because they said Terry McLaurin wasn’t on the line.

That pushed Washington back to 3rd-and-goal from the 6. Taylor Heinicke threw incomplete, bringing up the deciding 4th-and-goal.

Heinicke got great protection, but the Giants had excellent coverage. Finally, Heinicke decided to throw a pass intended for Curtis Samuel. Darnay Holmes was draped all over Samuel and held down the receiver’s arms, preventing him from making the catch.

Though Holmes had committed an obvious pass interference, no foul was called. That gave the Giants the game and a big edge in the playoff race.

Washington blew plenty of opportunities in the game, including when they lost a fumble at the Giants’ 5 the previous possession. But that’s still a tough final couple of plays between the illegal formation and lack of pass interference.

Article Tags

New York GiantsWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus