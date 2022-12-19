Giants get away with pass interference on deciding play against Commanders

The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end.

The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw a penalty flag and called Washington for illegal formation because they said Terry McLaurin wasn’t on the line.

McLaurin checked in with the line judge! He got the all clear! WTF?! pic.twitter.com/XbqEa3dFC8 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 19, 2022

That pushed Washington back to 3rd-and-goal from the 6. Taylor Heinicke threw incomplete, bringing up the deciding 4th-and-goal.

Heinicke got great protection, but the Giants had excellent coverage. Finally, Heinicke decided to throw a pass intended for Curtis Samuel. Darnay Holmes was draped all over Samuel and held down the receiver’s arms, preventing him from making the catch.

Pass interference was NOT called on this play 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MdiZnxTYAW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2022

Though Holmes had committed an obvious pass interference, no foul was called. That gave the Giants the game and a big edge in the playoff race.

Washington blew plenty of opportunities in the game, including when they lost a fumble at the Giants’ 5 the previous possession. But that’s still a tough final couple of plays between the illegal formation and lack of pass interference.