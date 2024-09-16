 Skip to main content
Giants set crazy record with loss to Commanders

September 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants lost to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they did so in unprecedented fashion.

Commanders kicker Austin Siebert converted an absurd seven field goals in Washington’s 21-18 win over the Giants at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Those who saw the result without reading the box score probably thought it was New York that struggled to find the end zone, but the Giants actually scored three touchdowns.

The issue for the Giants was that kicker Graham Gano injured himself on the opening kick and left the game. That led to a missed extra-point attempt and a pair of failed two-point conversation attempts, which cost New York the game.

As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted, the Giants became the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns, not surrender a touchdown, and lose in regulation.

Gano was added to the injury report on Saturday with a groin issue. He and the Giants claim the injury he suffered against Washington was to his hamstring and unrelated to his previous groin injury. Still, there were questions about why New York chose not to have an emergency kicker on the active roster, and head coach Brian Daboll got snippy with one reporter over the topic.

The Giants went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs in Daboll’s first season in 2022. They then finished 6-11 last season and are off to a 0-2 start this year. The record they set on Sunday is not exactly the type of accolade they were looking for in 2024.

