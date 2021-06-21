Giants set date to retire Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey

Eli Manning has not played for the New York Giants since 2019, but he will be a big part of the team this season in more ways than one.

The Giants announced on Monday that Manning is rejoining the organization in a front office role. Manning’s responsibilities will include business operations and fan engagement initiatives. The team also plans to retire Manning’s No. 10 jersey and induct him into the Giants Ring of Honor.

Manning will have his jersey retired during a halftime ceremony at the Giants’ Sept. 26 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling,” Manning said. “I don’t know what the emotions will be that day. I know they’ll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it’s going to be special.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion also said he is excited to help the Giants in a community relations role.

“I’m willing to do anything,” he said. “But I’m focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I’ve placed a high priority on throughout my life.”

Manning openly said early last year that he was interested in joining the Giants in an off-field role. The 2020 season was highly unusual due to the pandemic, so it makes sense that the two sides waited a year.

Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins during his 16-year career, including when they beat the New England Patriots to spoil their perfect season. He’s one of the most beloved players in franchise history.