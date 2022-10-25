Gillette had an awesome virtual ad before ‘Monday Night Football’

Gillette had a pretty awesome virtual ad that was launched prior to the start of “Monday Night Football” between the Patriots and Bears.

The game was taking place at New England’s home stadium, Gillette Stadium. Prior to the game, Procter & Gamble, which owns Gillette, debuted a mixed reality ad.

You can see an enormous razor come together at midfield. Take a look:

🤯🤯 A giant razor is virtually built at midfield before tonight’s kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Procter & Gamble debut a mixed reality ad, via assistance from @FamousGroupLA, during the pregame of Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/kzqR2vdnSB — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) October 25, 2022

Given how the Patriots performed in the 33-14 loss, that might have been the best show the fans saw all night.