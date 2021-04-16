 Skip to main content
Giovani Bernard shares how easy decision to join Bucs was

April 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Giovani Bernard

Giovani Bernard signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and will be joining the defending Super Bowl champs. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back says the decision to join the Bucs was very easy.

Bernard is close friends with James White, who was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in New England. White raved about Brady to Bernard, which made the decision a “no brainer” for the former Bengal.

Bernard feels that the Bucs aren’t done after winning the Super Bowl last season. He believes they are still in the process of building something special.

Bernard, 29, has spent his entire career with the Bengals. He is very productive in the passing game and caught 47 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season. He should fit in well with Brady’s passing style.

