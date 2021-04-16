Giovani Bernard shares how easy decision to join Bucs was

Giovani Bernard signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and will be joining the defending Super Bowl champs. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back says the decision to join the Bucs was very easy.

Bernard is close friends with James White, who was one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in New England. White raved about Brady to Bernard, which made the decision a “no brainer” for the former Bengal.

Giovani Bernard has a very close relationship with Tom Brady's former RB James White. The two went to high school together here in FL. "[White] had only great things to say about Tom & his work ethic & everybody knows that, so it was just a no brainer," he said of his decision. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) April 14, 2021

Bernard feels that the Bucs aren’t done after winning the Super Bowl last season. He believes they are still in the process of building something special.

On what drew him to Tampa, Giovani Bernard said it was, "the opportunity to be a part of something they're continuing to build, even though they already won a championship." "It felt like these guys are still trying to build something great." — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) April 14, 2021

Bernard, 29, has spent his entire career with the Bengals. He is very productive in the passing game and caught 47 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns last season. He should fit in well with Brady’s passing style.