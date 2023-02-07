 Skip to main content
Golfer had big complaint about Aaron Rodgers winning Pro-Am

February 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers teamed with Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, but at least one golfer doesn’t think Rodgers deserved the win.

Keith Mitchell spoke with reporters on Sunday from the event. Mitchell was paired with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and seemed legitimately peeved with Rodgers.

Mitchell believes the Green Bay Packers quarterback is doing some classic sandbagging.

“I think Josh and I won,” Mitchell said. “Aaron Rodgers doesn’t count. His handicap was crap. … If we finished second to Aaron, I consider us winning the trophy.”

Rodgers’ handicap was listed at 10 for the event, which means he was getting 10 shots per round. The quarterback is a 3.0 handicap at Green Bay Country Club in Wisconsin. His 3.0 handicap at his country club in Wisconsin likely translated to a 10 at the more difficult Pebble Beach course.

The event only went 54 holes on the pro-am side. The pros finished their event on Monday after a few rounds were suspended due to the wind.

Maybe Rodgers deserves some credit for bringing his A-game and playing well regardless of his handicap.

Aaron RodgersKeith Mitchell
