Graham Gano has hilarious tweet about selling his jersey number

The NFL has relaxed its rules about jersey numbers corresponding to positions, which has many players thinking about making a switch. Jabrill Peppers was thinking of making a switch, but there is one problem.

Peppers, a safety, has worn No. 21 the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He would like to wear No. 5, but kicker Graham Gano has the number.

Peppers said Wednesday that Gano’s price for the number is too high.

Jabrill Peppers says Graham Gano's price for No. 5 is "way too high." — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 9, 2021

Gano responded with a funny tweet. He shared an image of former “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker. The suggestion is that Peppers should make another bid.

It sounds like Peppers is going to have to up his offer if he wants the number. That may prove to be too extensive.