 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 24, 2020

Grant Delpit carted off with possible Achilles injury

August 24, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field on Monday, and the early indication is that the rookie may have sustained a serious injury

Delpit was seen grabbing at his calf area prior to being taken off the field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is concern the former LSU star suffered an Achilles injury.

The Browns selected Delpit with the 44th overall pick in the draft this year. He was expected to make a significant impact, so the hope is that he avoided a torn Achilles.

Delpit was a three-year starter at LSU and a key contributor for their national championship team last year. He recorded 65 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus