Grant Delpit carted off with possible Achilles injury

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit was carted off the practice field on Monday, and the early indication is that the rookie may have sustained a serious injury

Delpit was seen grabbing at his calf area prior to being taken off the field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that there is concern the former LSU star suffered an Achilles injury.

The Browns selected Delpit with the 44th overall pick in the draft this year. He was expected to make a significant impact, so the hope is that he avoided a torn Achilles.

Delpit was a three-year starter at LSU and a key contributor for their national championship team last year. He recorded 65 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.