Packers get booed by fans at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers fans are known for being dedicated supporters of their team, but even they have their limits. And many of them reached their limit on Thursday night.

The Packers were booed as they headed off the field at halftime of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. Green Bay was trailing 14-6 at the time and did very little on their final possession before the half.

Then as the Packers were trailing 27-17 in the fourth quarter, Aaron Rodgers threw an incomplete pass intended for Allen Lazard on a 4th-and-3 play. Green Bay was booed some more after their effort to come back fell flat.

Tennessee got yet another stop on a 4th-down play in the final minutes and held on for a 27-17 win over the Packers.

Green Bay dropped to 4-7, while Tennessee improved to 7-3.

Barring a huge turnaround, the Packers are headed for their first losing season since 2018. Green Bay had three straight 13-win seasons prior to this year.