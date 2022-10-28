Ex-teammate calls out Aaron Rodgers over recent comments

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings never passes up an opportunity to criticize Aaron Rodgers, and another one presented itself when the quarterback expressed frustration in his teammates this week.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Rodgers spoke about how many mental mistakes the Packers have made this season. He said players who have been “making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing.” Jennings did not think the comments were wise.

“You can’t do this … You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors,” Jennings said, via Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports.

Rodgers did not mention names, but he did run the risk of creating issues in the locker room by essentially calling for some of his teammates to be benched. For what it’s worth, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Rasual Douglas agreed with Rodgers.

Sammy Watkins and Rasul Douglas backed Aaron Rodgers when asked what they thought of the comments he made on McAfee yesterday (about mental mistakes and cutting reps as a result). pic.twitter.com/62wtmJfjnG — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 26, 2022

Jennings, of course, is as biased as they come when Rodgers is the topic of conversation. He openly dislikes the reigning MVP. The former Packers receiver has ripped Rodgers for being selfish on more than one occasion.

Jennings and Rodgers put up some big numbers together on the field, but they have not had a good relationship since. Jennings left the Packers in 2013 and signed with the division rival Minnesota Vikings. He was critical of Rodgers at the time for not being a team player and for not supporting him. Jennings also said some unflattering things about Rodgers years ago.