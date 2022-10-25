Aaron Rodgers has harsh comments about Packers teammates

The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 on the season with a surprising loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and Aaron Rodgers is not exactly giving his opponent credit. Instead, the reigning MVP thinks the Packers have made so many mistakes that they may need to consider some lineup changes.

Rodgers discussed Green Bay’s 23-21 loss to Washington during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. He was asked what the Commanders did to have success defensively against the Packers, and he bluntly replied “nothing.” He said the real issue is the mental errors that have been piling up for his team.

“We had so many mental errors and mistakes. It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years,” Rodgers said. “There have definitely been seasons when we average four, five, six maybe seven mental errors and missed assignments a week. Some weeks you have like four or two sometimes. This season there’s a lot more than that every single week. It’s double-digits every single week.”

While he, of course, did not mention names, Rodgers then went on to say that the Packers need to start benching players who make too many mental errors.

Aaron Rodgers: "Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give them a chance." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 25, 2022

You can hear more of the comments below:

"We had too many mental mistakes & errors on Sunday.. it seems like we have double digit mistakes every week" @AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on the Packers loss in Washington #PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/Kk5gfeX7VV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 25, 2022

Rodgers had only 194 passing yards on Sunday. That was the second time in seven games that he has had fewer than 200 yards passing. The Packers are clearly struggling to sustain drives without Davante Adams, but Rodgers feels mental errors are a bigger issue than Green Bay’s talent void.

For what it’s worth, Rodgers insists he is not panicking. He made that clear with his surprising take after the Washington loss.