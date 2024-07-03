 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 3, 2024

Greg Olsen gets jokes for his appearance at Christian McCaffrey’s wedding

July 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Greg Olsen at the Super Bowl

Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Greg Olsen at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Olsen was one of the many well-known attendees at Christian McCaffrey’s weekend wedding, and it’s safe to say he had a great time.

An image posted by McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo went viral on Wednesday showing a rather inebriated-looking Olsen looking quite unkempt at the wedding reception. Olsen especially stood out in contrast to Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, and McCaffrey himself.

Social media immediately seized on the photo, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Now a FOX analyst, Olsen was demoted by no real fault of his own thanks to Tom Brady’s arrival. He has made clear he wants to be in the top seat, but for the moment, he appears content to party at his former teammate’s wedding. Hard to blame him.

Article Tags

Greg Olsen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus