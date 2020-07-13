Greg Olsen reportedly signs future NFL analyst deal with FOX Sports

Greg Olsen has been preparing for a post-playing career in broadcasting for a few seasons now, and the tight end officially has one lined up for whenever he decides to stop playing.

Olsen has signed a deal with FOX Sports to serve as an analyst on the network’s No. 2 NFL broadcast team, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. The move is expected to pair him with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Olsen will play in the NFL again this season after he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. This could be the 35-year-old’s last year, but Marchand notes that FOX is prepared to wait for Olsen if he opts to continue playing in 2021.

Signing players to broadcasting contracts before they retire has become more popular as of late. Drew Brees did the same earlier this offseason when he signed a future deal with NBC.

Olsen has already done analyst work for FOX and drawn positive reviews. He seems like a natural fit for the booth.