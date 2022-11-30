Report: Ravens OC Greg Roman could be candidate for college opening

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could be a leading candidate for one of the more prominent college head coaching jobs available.

Roman has had conversations with the Stanford Cardinal about their head coaching vacancy, according to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. Roman served as an offensive assistant on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford in 2009 and 2010.

Source: Stanford has talked with Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman about its coaching vacancy. Roman was on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in 2009-10. Not known how many other candidates there are at this time. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2022

Stanford are in the hunt for a coach to replace David Shaw, who resigned from the role on Sunday.

Roman’s departure would certainly be notable for the Ravens, as he is largely credited for building the team’s offense around Lamar Jackson. Roman’s innovative approach helped get the best out of Jackson, and could prove difficult to replicate under another coordinator were he to move on. It could also matter to Jackson, who has made clear that he is a fan of his offensive coordinator.

Roman has been with the Ravens since 2017 and has served as the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019.