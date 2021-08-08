Look: Guy Fieri attends Steve Hutchinson’s Hall of Fame ceremony

If you were watching the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Canton, Ohio on Saturday night, you probably noticed a familiar face. Yes, that was the unmistakable bleached blond hair of Guy Fieri in the crowd.

Fieri, the successful Food Network host, was in attendance for the enshrinement ceremony in support of his friend Steve Hutchinson.

Here is Fieri with Hutchinson’s son:

There is not an event in existence that Guy Fieri will not find a way to drop by pic.twitter.com/mq5aSRVio0 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 8, 2021

So what’s the story? Hutchinson and Fieri are friends.

In a 2014 Rolling Stone article, Fieri was asked which former athletes he would like to have on as guests for his TV show. He specifically mentioned Hutchinson.

“One of my good buddies is Steve Hutchinson, he used to play for the Vikings, and he’s also been on Triple-D. I just say, ‘Bring ’em on. Bring me the players, I’d love to have ’em on,'” Hutchinson said.

As Fieri said, he had Hutchinson on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2010.

Havin a great triple d shoot with Steve Hutchinson,minn Vikings, and his wife Landyn in Duluth http://twitpic.com/1oo7mr — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 17, 2010

They’re still good enough friends that Hutchinson had Fieri in the house for his induction ceremony. That’s pretty cool.