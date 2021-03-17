Haason Reddick agrees to one-year contract with Panthers

One of the most productive free agents on the market has landed somewhat surprisingly on a prove-it deal.

Standout pass-rusher Haason Reddick agreed to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the contract is worth a maximum of $8 million.

Haason Reddick gets $8 million max with $6 million guaranteed to head to the #Panthers and rejoin his college coach at Temple Matt Rhule — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2021

Reddick is coming off a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals, where he collected 12.5 sacks and forced six fumbles. With the reduced salary cap, teams weren’t willing to bet that Reddick’s 2020 represents his new normal, so he’ll have to prove it again in 2021. He’ll have the opportunity to do so under coach Matt Rhule, who coached Reddick at Temple.

The Panthers are coming off a 5-11 season and are clearly eager to improve. This may serve as a prelude to an even bigger move yet to come.