Report: Panthers eyeing two options to address QB need

The Carolina Panthers are clearly in the market for a quarterback, and are looking at two major options to address their need.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are at least considering making a run at Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Rapoport calls the Panthers a “dark horse” in the Watson sweepstakes, but it remains unclear if they have what it would take to get Watson if the Texans even trade him.

If the Panthers can’t land Watson, the expectation is they will look hard at selecting a quarterback early in the NFL Draft. The Panthers hold the No. 8 overall pick.

From Super Bowl Live: #Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, one of their best weapons when healthy, should be able to play Sunday, while we also took a look at what's next for one of the teams — the #Panthers — who didn't get Matthew Stafford. pic.twitter.com/argKEaC6Rr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2021

The Panthers made a run at Matthew Stafford, and it sounds like they’re gearing up to do the same with Watson. It’s clear they’re serious about upgrading at the quarterback position. They have the likes of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore on offense, weapons that quarterbacks would like to work with. They’re definitely a team to watch in the coming weeks.