Haason Reddick makes decision on Jets’ Week 1 game

New York Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick held out for a new contract all offseason, and he has decided to continue taking a stand when the regular season begins.

Reddick will not play in the Jets’ season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. By refusing to play, Reddick will forfeit his roughly $800,000 game check. He has already been fined more than $5 million for skipping mandatory workouts this offseason.

Reddick was set to make $14 million this season in the final year of his contract, but that number will continue to go down the longer he holds out. The Jets traded a conditional third-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick in March, and there were reports that the 29-year-old assured the team he was comfortable with his contract situation.

For whatever reason, Reddick has since decided that he is not willing to play without a new deal. The Jets have taken a hard stance in negotiations while saying they are looking forward to Reddick’s return.

Reddick was the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season and had success with Philly. Reddick recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years and was expected to have a significant impact with the Jets, but that cannot happen until he agrees to take the field.