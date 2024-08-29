Jets GM sends clear message to Haason Reddick

The New York Jets are still trying to sort out Haason Reddick’s contract situation, but they are going to need Reddick to cooperate.

Jets GM Joe Douglas on Thursday sent a clear message to Reddick and his camp as the defensive lineman remained absent from training camp due to a contract dispute. Douglas made clear that the Jets would still be eager to work something out, but that Reddick has to come to the table, and that means reporting to camp.

“The ball is in their court,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think we’ve been clear from the outset: Let’s get here and then let’s talk.”

Douglas also offered a fairly telling comment regarding whether he felt Reddick and his camp had been transparent about Reddick’s contract status when the Jets traded for him earlier in the offseason.

“From our standpoint, we’ve been really clear and direct with our communication,” Douglas said. “[I have a] lot of respect for the agent, a lot of respect for the player, and I have faith that this will all get resolved.”

Reddick has asked for the Jets to trade him due to his contract situation, but the Jets have refused to grant that request. The team seems to believe that Reddick misled them by saying he was comfortable with his contract situation when the trade was made, then reversed his stance at the start of camp.

Reddick had 11 sacks for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. It remains unclear when or if he will suit up for the Jets in the regular season, though the team has left the door open to the possibility.