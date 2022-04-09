Hall of Famer Gil Brandt apologizes for criticism of Dwayne Haskins

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Gil Brandt issued an apology on Saturday for the comments he made earlier in the day about Dwayne Haskins.

Brandt, who served as a scout and executive for the Dallas Cowboys from 1960-1988, spoke on NFL Radio Saturday about Haskins, who died earlier in the day at age 24.

To put it mildly, Brandt did not exactly exude compassion during his interview.

The 90-year-old was critical of Haskins’ character, suggesting that the quarterback’s death was the result of another poor choice made by the former Ohio State star.

“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”

“It was always something” with Haskins

“He was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak,” Brandt said.

Brandt then talked about how Haskins went against the advice to stay in school rather than leave for the NFL. Brandt suggested that decision was part of a pattern of immature behavior that culminated with the QB’s death.

After being turned into an online piñata for a few hours, Brandt’s Twitter account issued an apology.

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time,” Brandt wrote.

Brandt has long been a respected voice in the football world. He has been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Cowboys Ring of Honor.

He used poor judgment with his comments and forgot that the day someone dies is not the time for “I told you so” criticism.

