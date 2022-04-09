Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Update from @FHPPalmBeach on the death of Steelers’ QB Dwayne Haskins: pic.twitter.com/9QPsvsTgFu — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) April 9, 2022

The incident remains under investigation, and police do not plan to issue any further information until the case has been closed by investigators.

The football world is mourning the 24-year-old quarterback after his tragic death early Saturday. Further questions linger about the manner of his death, but those are unlikely to be answered anytime soon.

Photo: Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before he game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports