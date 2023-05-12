 Skip to main content
Hilarious Tennessee Titans schedule video goes viral

May 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Girls in Nashville

The official NFL schedules were released on Thursday, and the Tennessee Titans won the day with a hilarious video.

The Titans shared a video via Twitter where they interviewed people along Broadway in Nashville. They showed the people logos of NFL teams the Titans would be facing in 2023 in order to unveil the team’s schedule. The results were truly tremendous.

Make sure you watch until the end because it only gets better.

The Lightning McQueens and the Red Stallions were easily my favorites. The 69ers was a close second.

Some of the memes afterwards were great:

That was fantastic. It’s also a great reminder for those of us who know that sort of trivia without second thought that not everybody knows football.

Tennessee Titans
