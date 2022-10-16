Hollywood Brown helped off field after suffering ankle injury

The Arizona Cardinals had an ugly day on Sunday that may have gotten worse at the very end with an injury to wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

The Cardinals were in desperation mode on 4th and 11 down 10 with four minutes left, and quarterback Kyler Murray heaved one up to Brown from his own 44. The pass was intercepted by Seattle’s Tariq Woolen, but the real damage for Arizona may have came at the end of the play. Woolen landed hard on Brown’s left ankle while coming down with the ball, and the wide receiver grabbed at the area immediately.

Tariq Woolen INT vs Hollywood Brown! Also Hollywood Brown is down on the field, Woolen landed on his ankle. Hope it's nothing serious 😔 pic.twitter.com/kOdXxL2wYX — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 16, 2022

Brown had to be helped off the field by two trainers and was unable to put weight on the ankle.

Injury to insult: on the same play that Kyler Murray is intercepted targeting WR Hollywood Brown, Brown is helped off the field by two trainers and unable to put weight on his ankle. Looked like he got rolled upon on and was in obvious pain right away. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2022

Brown leads the Cardinals in every relevant receiving category including targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. If he is lost for any amount of time, it would be a serious blow to the struggling Arizona offense, though DeAndre Hopkins is eligible to return from suspension next week.

The Cardinals wound up losing 19-9, dropping them to last place in the NFC West with a disappointing 2-4 record.