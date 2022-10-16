 Skip to main content
Hollywood Brown helped off field after suffering ankle injury

October 16, 2022
by Grey Papke

Marquise Brown injury

The Arizona Cardinals had an ugly day on Sunday that may have gotten worse at the very end with an injury to wide receiver Hollywood Brown.

The Cardinals were in desperation mode on 4th and 11 down 10 with four minutes left, and quarterback Kyler Murray heaved one up to Brown from his own 44. The pass was intercepted by Seattle’s Tariq Woolen, but the real damage for Arizona may have came at the end of the play. Woolen landed hard on Brown’s left ankle while coming down with the ball, and the wide receiver grabbed at the area immediately.

Brown had to be helped off the field by two trainers and was unable to put weight on the ankle.

Brown leads the Cardinals in every relevant receiving category including targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. If he is lost for any amount of time, it would be a serious blow to the struggling Arizona offense, though DeAndre Hopkins is eligible to return from suspension next week.

The Cardinals wound up losing 19-9, dropping them to last place in the NFC West with a disappointing 2-4 record.

Marquise Brown
