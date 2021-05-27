Former Super Bowl-winning RB takes shot at Tim Tebow’s comeback

Tim Tebow is being welcomed back into the NFL despite not playing in a game since 2012. That isn’t sitting well with everyone, including one former 1,000-yard rusher.

Brandon Jacobs, a two-time Super Bowl-winning running back for the New York Giants, took a shot at Tebow on Twitter Thursday by claiming that he wants to come back as a defensive end. Jacobs touted his strength and speed, adding that there is “no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am.”

Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) May 27, 2021

Jacobs claims he’s serious, but we have our doubts that the 38-year-old actually has his sights set on playing defensive end in the NFL. This looks like an obvious shot at Tebow being handed a shot at making the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end despite his time away from the NFL and his lack of experience at the position.

Jacobs definitely isn’t alone in scoffing at Tebow’s comeback. There are a lot of NFL hopefuls who would love to have the opportunity the former quarterback is getting with Jacksonville, and even those without anything at stake don’t think much of the tryout.

That said, Tebow’s return is clearly great for marketing. Maybe that’s part of the point, not that that will come as much consolation to Jacobs and those who agree with him.