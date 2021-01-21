Report: Hue Jackson interviewed for Steelers OC job

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a new offensive coordinator after not renewing Randy Fichtner’s contract, and Hue Jackson is a candidate for the job.

Jackson interviewed with the Steelers for their OC position earlier this week, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Jackson was fired as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after he went 3-36-1 in three seasons with the team. He then worked as an assistant on Marvin Lewis’ staff with the Cincinnati Bengals before Lewis was fired.

While his head coaching record is rough, Jackson made a name for himself as a respected offensive coordinator. He should wind up back in that role for an NFL team eventually.