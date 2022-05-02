NFL announces findings of Hue Jackson tanking investigation

The NFL publicly announced its findings after an investigation into tanking allegations made by former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson.

In a statement, the league announced that it could not substantiate Jackson’s claims that the Browns incentivized losing under the former coach. The NFL said it spoke to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and current and former members of the organization, and also received “thousands of pages of documents.” Jackson initially agreed to meet with investigators, but never did.

The NFL announces that it could not substantiate the claims made by former #Browns coach Hue Jackson regarding tanking: pic.twitter.com/PEL3oGRI68 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

In a pair of posts on Twitter, Jackson strongly implied that the Browns offered him “a very good number” to lose games as Cleveland’s coach. When pressed for details, he seemingly backed away from that allegation and more vaguely said the Browns “intended to lose” while he was employed with them.

Jackson made his allegations in light of a lawsuit filed against the league by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores explicitly claimed that the Dolphins offered to pay him extra per loss. The NFL is investigating those claims as well.