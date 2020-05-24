Hunter Henry ‘fine’ playing under Chargers’ franchise tag

The franchise tag can be unappealing for some players. Fortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, Hunter Henry isn’t one of them.

The tight end said he is “fine” playing under the tag in 2020, though he would still prefer a long-term deal by July 15.

“I think it’s fine,” Henry told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. “Obviously, I think I would like to get something done. Just security, and long term and just with the team and the franchise. It’s another year of playing football, man, that’s how I look at it. Another year to play some ball. I think I just look forward to the challenge of whatever it is. I get to go out there and play football with guys that I’ve been doing it with a couple years with now. I get another chance to go out there and do it.

“Whatever the situation is, I’ll be looking forward to going out with this squad. I’m really looking forward to this team, the potential and what we have going for us here in this 2020 season.”

It sounds like no holdout, which is good news for the Chargers. The 25-year-old tight end posted a career-high 652 receiving yards in 2019, and his five touchdown catches were a key part of the offense. He seems excited about the future of the offense, and is set to play a major role in it whether he’s signed long-term or not.