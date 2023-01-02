Hunter Renfrow nearly had his head torn off on face mask from Fred Warner

Hunter Renfrow nearly had his head torn off on a face mask by Fred Warner on Sunday.

Renfrow had 3 catches for 19 yards in his Las Vegas Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to Warner’s San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. On the Raiders’ first possession of the second half, Jarrett Stidham completed a 3rd-and-11 pass to Renfrow for four yards. Warner brought down Renfrow by grabbing the receiver’s face mask and yanking.

Renfrow was pulled so viciously that his legs went into the air after he was yanked in the wrong direction.

Fred Warner almost killed Hunter Renfrowpic.twitter.com/CUEQcd2AI3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2023

That was a 15-yard penalty and gave the Raiders a new set of downs. That was the least they could get after Renfrow had his head pulled off.

The game went to overtime after the 49ers missed a field goal attempt at the end of regulation. San Francisco won after getting an interception and turning it into the winning field goal.