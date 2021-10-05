Watch: Hunter Renfrow showed incredible awareness on fake punt

Hunter Renfrow has a reputation for doing many of the “little things” very well. He proved that on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a 4th-and-12 at the Raiders 41 late in the first quarter of “Monday Night Football.” The Chargers decided to attempt a fake punt. They likely would have converted if not for Renfrow’s awareness.

Renfrow, who was back as the returner for the Raiders, spotted the fake coming.

What a freaking hit. If not for that, the Chargers likely would have maintained possession.

Renfrow, 25, was a 5th-round pick by the Raiders in 2019. The Clemson product has 121 catches for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns in his NFL career, in addition to his punt returning duties. His special teams hits are a bonus.