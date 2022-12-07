Identity of woman in box with Mark Davis uncovered

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was spotted sitting next to a mystery woman in his luxury box during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which led to some speculation about his dating life. We now know who the woman was, and she insists she and Davis are just friends.

Davis was shown during the CBS broadcast of the Raiders-Chargers game sitting next to a much younger woman. The internet reacted the exact way you would expect.

Fans quickly figured out that the attractive young woman is Hayden Hopkins. The 25-year-old has an official website that says she has been a Cirque Du Soleil dancer since 2017.

Hopkins shared a photo of herself inside the Raiders VIP box on her Instagram story. Fans then began bombarding her with questions about Davis, and she eventually replied to one. Hopkins claimed Davis is her neighbor and the two are friends.

“Haha MD is a legend! … He’s my neighbor/friend. Fun game,” Hopkins wrote, according to Jim Sheridan of The Sun.

Hopkins has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. That number has grown steadily since CBS showed her alongside Davis. If the 67-year-old Davis is dating Hopkins, he has done pretty well for himself.

