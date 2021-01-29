Ex-Steeler thinks it’s time for Ben Roethlisberger to retire

One former Pittsburgh Steelers player thinks that it’s time for Ben Roethlisberger to retire.

Ike Taylor, who was a cornerback for the Steelers from 2003-2014 and a longtime teammate of Roethlisberger, said on the radio Thursday that the veteran quarterback is done.

Taylor joined “The PM Team” on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh and was asked if it’s time for Roethlisberger to ride off into the sunset. Taylor said “100 percent.”

Taylor said that Roethlisberger has already done enough great things for the franchise and for him, “it’s the mobility part” that makes him say Big Ben should call it quits.

Roethlisberger used to be somewhat elusive in the pocket but doesn’t have the same mobility now. The soon-to-be 39-year-old still can sling it and threw for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season despite coming off a significant arm injury.

The Steelers went 12-4 but lost in the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns.

Roethlisberger has a $41.2 million cap hit for next season but plans to restructure his deal to help out the team. Next season might be his last.