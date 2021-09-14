This incredible LSU video of Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase went viral

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. This year, the Bengals used the No. 5 overall pick to give Burrow a familiar weapon — his former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase.

In LSU’s 2019 national championship season, Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. In his NFL debut on Sunday, Chase had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. The bomb he caught from Burrow against the Minnesota Vikings for his first career NFL touchdown looked awfully familiar to LSU fans.

The LSU Football Twitter account even made a great video out of it that went viral. Take a look:

That sure was awesome. It was like looking at the same play.

The Bengals no doubt incorporated some of the successful plays LSU ran and added them to their playbook.

If he can keep making plays like that, Chase will put the drops talk to rest.