Joe Burrow not worried about Ja’Marr Chase despite continuing drop problem

Ja’Marr Chase has had fairly significant issues with drops during the preseason, and that came up again during Sunday’s preseason game.

Chase was the target of a bubble screen from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, with the pass going right through Chase’s hands. It’s been an ongoing issue for the rookie wide receiver, who has struggled with drops in game action and in certain practices in recent weeks.

Burrow came to Chase’s defense after the game, saying he remains confident in the wide receiver to be ready to go.

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase dropping his one target: "I'm not worried about it. I know the kind of guy and player Ja'Marr (Chase) is." Said he's confident Ja'Marr will be ready to go week one. #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 29, 2021

Burrow and Chase know each other well, having played together at LSU. Chase’s talent isn’t in doubt, and this seems like more of a mental issue at the moment. Burrow has had his own issues during camp, and they haven’t fazed the quarterback. Chase can probably take some inspiration from that.