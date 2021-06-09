Is Deshaun Watson hoping to make his way to this team?

Deshaun Watson’s status remains up in the air as the NFL investigates the sexual assault allegations against him. It is unclear if the Houston Texans have altered their stance on not wanting to trade the star quarterback, but the Denver Broncos could be the team to watch if they do.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, who was teammates with Watson in Houston, said on the “Catchin’ Fades with Aqib Talib” podcast this week that Watson told him he wants to play for Denver.

Deshaun Watson says he wants to be a Denver Bronco, according to Kareem Jackson@ReemBoi25 joined @AqibTalib21 on today's episode of Catchin’ Fades with the latest pic.twitter.com/H4DYnH6eWq — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2021

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media disputed that report. He said Watson has been getting recruited by “countless” players and former teammates, but he doesn’t believe the 25-year-old is set on playing for the Broncos. Though, Rapoport does view Denver as a “possible spot.”

Watson’s situation is extremely complicated. Most people seem to believe he will be suspended, but no one is sure when or for how long. His legal proceedings could drag on for quite a while, though the NFL is conducting its own investigation.

One recent report claimed Watson is certain to be traded if one particular scenario plays out. The Broncos were said to be interested in Aaron Rodgers at one point (and may still be), so they can’t be ruled out as a suitor for Watson.