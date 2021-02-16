Is Tony Romo a Hall of Famer? Ex-teammate thinks so

Is Tony Romo a Hall of Famer? He was a popular quarterback during his playing days, and he’s become even more popular now as a broadcaster. He also had some really good stats, though he wasn’t a top postseason performer.

So he is Canton-quality? His longtime former teammate DeMarcus Ware thinks so.

Ware was a guest on “K&C Masterpiece” on 105.3 The Fan for an interview ahead of the Super Bowl. He was asked about Romo’s Hall of Fame credentials and gave his answer.

“From his resume, yes. If it’s going off championships, no,” Ware said. “If it’s one of those things where you’re looking at a Hall of Fame quarterback according to how many titles they won, he won’t make it. But, from the way he played and the stats that he put up, all of that? Yes. He’ll make it for sure. Especially with his image now in the media, being a big-time guy on television. So, he is the perfect candidate for it. To also promote the Hall of Fame classes and stuff, so it makes sense. … I don’t know exactly what the criteria is, but going off those two sets of parameters, yes and no.”

Ware himself has a stronger case than Romo. He was a 9-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL sack leader, four-time All-Pro, and member of the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s team. He played for the Cowboys from 2005-2013.

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2004-2016, though his run as a starter mostly spanned 2006-2014. Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler and ranks pretty favorably on our list of greatest NFC East quarterbacks ever. He went 78-49 as a starter and passed for 34,183 yards (34th all-time) and 248 touchdowns (24th all-time).

As likable as Romo is, I don’t quite see him as a Hall of Famer. Sorry, DeMarcus.

