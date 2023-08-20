 Skip to main content
Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after being hit in head

August 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after being carted off the field following a hit in his New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers had the ball down 21-17 in the fourth quarter of the game and Sean Clifford completed a pass to Malik Heath. Bolden was covering Heath and went to make the tackle but collided with teammate Calvin Munson instead. Bolden went down to the field and received medical attention. He was carted away and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation,” the Patriots said in a statement.

There was just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Rather than play out the rest of the contest, the teams decided to call it a game.

Players were praying and shaken up after the incident, which is why they decided not to continue playing.

Bolden is a rookie 7th-round pick out of Jackson State.

