Isiah Pacheco does to Lil Uzi Vert ‘Just Wanna Rock’ dance after Super Bowl

Isiah Pacheco had a big game for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he celebrated accordingly.

Pacheco rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He did a dance after scoring to cap the Chiefs’ opening drive in the third quarter.

7th round rookie scoring a TD in the Super Bowl. Pretty cool, @isiah_pachecoRB. 📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/xQUel4FaYY — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Then after the game, the Rutgers product did the dance from Lil Uzi Vert song “Just Wanna Rock” in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Take a look:

Pacheco was a 7th-round pick by the Chiefs and won a Super bowl as a rookie. That’s pretty awesome. He finished with 830 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns during the season and became Kansas City’s go-to back, even ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.