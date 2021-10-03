Video: Jabrill Peppers goes nuts, drops f-bomb after Giants win OT coin toss

New York Giants defensive back Jabrill Peppers had an absolutely hilarious response to his team winning the coin toss to start overtime Sunday.

The Giants and New Orleans Saints found themselves locked in a 21-21 tie at the end of regulation, and Peppers represented New York on the field for the overtime coin toss. Peppers correctly called heads, and promptly went nuts. Even funnier, one of the referee microphones picked up his incredible response: “We want the ball. F— ’em.”

Here’s the fantastic video, though the language is obviously NSFW.

Can you blame Peppers? Winning the overtime coin toss, especially on the road, is huge. It sets up the possibility of a game-winning drive without the home team even getting a possession.

We’ve had some very awkward coin toss screw-ups over the years. One thing is for sure — Peppers left absolutely no way that anything on his end could be misinterpreted.