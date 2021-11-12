Jacoby Brissett appears to avoid serious knee injury

Jacoby Brissett appeared to suffer a serious knee injury during Thursday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, but apparently the injury was not too bad.

The Dolphins had a 3rd-and-10 early in the third quarter, leading 6-3 against the Ravens. Brissett felt some pressure and was taken down for a sack. His right leg was planted in the turf and he got pushed in the opposite direction, creating a hyperextension.

Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett goes down holding his knee in screaming pain. Not good. Tua Tagovailoa will be forced to enter the game for Miami; he didn't start due to a finger injury. pic.twitter.com/D4Hn4sHv8a — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 12, 2021

Brissett grabbed his knee and appeared to be yelling in pain.

Brissett went into the medical tent on the sidelines after the play. Tua Tagovailoa, who was serving as a backup while recovering from a finger injury, entered the game in Brissett’s place.

Although Brissett’s injury looked bad, he was shown returning to the Dolphins’ bench later in the quarter. He appeared to signal he was ready to continue playing, but head coach Brian Flores chose to continue with Tagovailoa.

If Brissett was already able to play, then the serious-looking injury must not have been quite as bad as it initially appeared.