Jacoby Brissett sends stern message amid QB1 battle with Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett understands that Drake Maye is the team’s QB of the future. But he isn’t just going to roll over and let Maye take the starting spot.

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo has been adamant that Brissett appears in line to start for the Patriots in Week 1. Brissett echoed the same sentiment during a recent interview while at the Patriots’ training camp facility next to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

On Friday, Brissett sat down with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Scott Pioli. The nine-year NFL veteran was asked about being considered the “ideal” QB to mentor Maye.

Brissett acknowledged that he’s the “perfect person” to serve as a mentor within the Patriots’ QB room. But he followed that up by stating that his priority is to play.

“I’m probably the perfect person to mentor the guys in my room,” said Brissett, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “But I’m also the perfect person for this job to start. I don’t take that lightly. I came here to play first.

“Every time I step out on that field and my teammates see me, I want them to know that everything that comes with me comes with me, but I’m here to start. I’m here to play and win games, and that’s my plan.”

Brissett is all too familiar when it comes to being a Patriots rookie QB. The team picked him in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he spent his first season in New England learning behind Tom Brady.

The 2024 Patriots had a similar QB situation after Brady’s departure in 2020. The team had a veteran (Cam Newton) along with a first-round rookie (Mac Jones) in their QB room. Both had rather unceremonious exits from the team.

The Brissett-Maye combo offers the Patriots a chance at a do-over as the team looks to develop its next franchise QB.