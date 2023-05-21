 Skip to main content
Jadeveon Clowney interested in returning to 1 team

May 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jadevon Clowney on the practice field

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal]

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, and the former No. 1 pick suggested he would be open to a reunion with one of his former teams.

Clowney said he would be interested in returning to the Houston Texans, the team that originally drafted him in 2014. Clowney still lives in Houston, and admitted he is a fan of new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.

“It would be nice,” Clowney said. “All my family is here. Friends here. The guys I work out with can help me take care of my body a lot better being right up under them.”

There is no evidence that the Texans are pursuing Clowney, but this might be a message to them that they should. The 30-year-old is free after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the second of which was quite underwhelming. He accumulated just two sacks, and wound up leaving the team under negative circumstances.

Clowney might be a good veteran addition for a young Houston team that is trying to build itself into a contender. He doesn’t seem to be getting much interest from anywhere else.

