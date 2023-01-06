Browns send star player home after negative comments

Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion.

Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he does not feel the team has put him in the best position to succeed.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said. “(It can’t) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Less than 24 hours after the comments were published, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the Browns have sent Clowney home. He probably will not play in Cleveland’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Clowney, who will turn 30 next month, has just two sacks in 12 games this season. He had nine sacks in his first season with the Browns last year.

Clowney supposedly took less money to re-sign with the Browns last offseason. Though, he said there was one main factor in his decision, and it had nothing to do with the team’s coaching staff.