Jadeveon Clowney lands free agent visit with AFC playoff team

August 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jadevon Clowney on the practice field

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal]

Jadeveon Clowney is still hunting for a job for the 2023 season, but he has his second visit in as many weeks on Sunday.

Clowney is visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. It is unclear if Clowney has a chance of leaving the facility with a contract offer in hand.

A former No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney is still hunting for a job after a disappointing campaign with the Cleveland Browns. The 30-year-old was limited to two sacks last season, though he could still be a disruptive presence in the right scheme. The Jaguars obviously have some interest if they are willing to host him for a formal visit.

Clowney did receive a contract offer from another team earlier in the week, but he is clearly unconvinced if he is still taking visits elsewhere.

