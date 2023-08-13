Jadeveon Clowney lands free agent visit with AFC playoff team

Jadeveon Clowney is still hunting for a job for the 2023 season, but he has his second visit in as many weeks on Sunday.

Clowney is visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. It is unclear if Clowney has a chance of leaving the facility with a contract offer in hand.

Source: 3x Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is meeting with the #Jaguars today. pic.twitter.com/ZY9RkonYM2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2023

A former No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney is still hunting for a job after a disappointing campaign with the Cleveland Browns. The 30-year-old was limited to two sacks last season, though he could still be a disruptive presence in the right scheme. The Jaguars obviously have some interest if they are willing to host him for a formal visit.

Clowney did receive a contract offer from another team earlier in the week, but he is clearly unconvinced if he is still taking visits elsewhere.