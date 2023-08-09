Report: Ravens offer contract to former No. 1 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping a former No. 1 overall draft pick can help their defensive needs.

The Ravens have offered a contract to Jadeveon Clowney, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I’m told free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney received an offer from the #Ravens and is taking some time to think it through, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 9, 2023

Anderson says Clowney is taking some time to mull over the offer.

Clowney was released by the Cleveland Browns with a post-June 1 designation. The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Browns, recording 11 sacks in 26 games, though he only had two sacks last season.

Clowney is not as disruptive or productive as he was during his prime years from 2016-2018 with the Houston Texans, when he made three straight Pro Bowls. He is now looking for his fifth team in six years. But at age 30, Clowney still should be able to be a solid defensive contributor.

Clowney may also be holding out hope that some other teams come calling.