Jadeveon Clowney reportedly in no rush to sign with team

Jadeveon Clowney has received contract offers from multiple teams in recent weeks, but the star defensive end reportedly remains in no rush to accept one of them.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Wednesday that the Cleveland Browns have been aggressive in pursuing Clowney and have offered more money than any other team. Clowney may have concerns about the fit in Cleveland, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the 27-year-old is still willing to be patient before signing.

Clowney missed several games last season due to a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery this offseason and insists he is healthy, but current circumstances make it difficult for teams to conduct physicals with players. That has slowed the free agent process, and Pelissero noted that Clowney is embracing that while searching for the best fit.

It seems unlikely that the dollar amount teams are offering to Clowney (whatever that may be) will increase this late in the offseason. The draft has come and gone, and most teams are bargain shopping by this time. Clowney could be waiting for a certain team to make a better offer, but it seems like he is not desperate to sign before training camp.